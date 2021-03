London, UK (SPX) Mar 15, 2021



The End-of-Life Services by Astroscale demonstration (ELSA-d) mission has been licenced by the UK Space Agency this week. The ELSA-d launch, scheduled for Saturday, March 20 2021, will mark the world's first commercial mission to demonstrate the core technologies and capabilities necessary for space debris docking and removal. The ELSA-d mission presents a leading test case for licensing f