Washington DC (UPI) Mar 17, 2021



When a bit of seaweed is added to a cow's diet, they become much less gassy. According to a new study, published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, the addition of scant amounts of seaweed to the diet of beef cattle reduced methane emissions by more than 80 percent. Previous studies have hinted at the promise of seaweed as a dietary additive for grain-fed livestock, but the lates