Anchorage (AFP) March 19, 2021



US and Chinese diplomats clashed Thursday in their first face-to-face talks since President Joe Biden took office, with the world's top two powers each digging in on a laundry list of issues on which they diverge broadly as the meeting opened in Alaska. China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the opening o