Hong Kong (AFP) March 23, 2021



Chinese search engine Baidu debuted on Hong Kong's stock exchange Tuesday after raising $3.1 billion in its initial public offering, the latest mainland tech giant to flock to the financial hub. Shares rose a modest 0.8 percent to HK$254 from their listing price of HK$252 after the market opened. Over the past 18 months Hong Kong has seen a flurry of Chinese tech firms hold IPOs in the c