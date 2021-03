Harwell UK (SPX) Mar 24, 2021



Astroscale has confirmed the successful launch of its End-of-Life Services by Astroscale demonstration (ELSA-d) mission. This marks the start of the world's first commercial mission to prove the core technologies necessary for space debris docking and removal. ELSA-d, which consists of two satellites stacked together - a servicer designed to safely remove debris from orbit and a client sat