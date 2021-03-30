NASA begins final assembly of spacecraft destined for Asteroid Psyche

Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 30, 2021



A major component of NASA's Psyche spacecraft has been delivered to the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the phase known as assembly, test, and launch operations is now underway. Over the next year, the spacecraft will finish assembly and undergo rigorous checkout and testing before it's shipped to Cape Canaveral, Florida, for an August 2022 launch to the main ast