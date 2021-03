Kathmandu (AFP) March 29, 2021



Nepal on Monday ordered schools to close as choking smog enveloped the capital Kathmandu, in the first-ever shutdown of the country's education sector because of pollution. Kathmandu is currently ranked among the most polluted cities in the world, with the air quality index (AQI) readings well above 300, the highest level of concern, during the weekend. "It has been decided that educat