The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlikely' leak theory
Published
Wuhan, China (AFP) March 29, 2021
A team commissioned by the World Health Organization to investigate the source of the coronavirus in Wuhan in January concluded that it was "extremely unlikely" that the pathogen originated in a top-security lab in the ground-zero Chinese city. And a WHO report - seen on Monday by AFP before its official release - found that Covid-19 was most probably first passed to humans from a bat thro