Beijing (AFP) March 31, 2021



It only took one meeting for hopes of a reset in US-China relations under a Biden presidency to evaporate - instead alliances are fast forming on either side of an old dividing line: democracy. The mood music ahead of the mid-March meeting in the Alaskan town of Anchorage between the two countries' top diplomats was upbeat, but their meeting quickly collapsed into mud-slinging in a pattern