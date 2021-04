Brasilia (AFP) March 31, 2021



President Jair Bolsonaro will replace all three commanders of Brazil's armed forces, his government said Tuesday, the latest upheaval in Brasilia as the far-right leader braces against mounting criticism over an explosion of Covid-19 deaths. The exit of the army, navy and air force chiefs came a day after Bolsonaro overhauled his cabinet, replacing the foreign, defense and justice ministers