Toulouse, France (AFP) April 1, 2021



The number of bears in the Pyrenees mountains separating France and Spain rose to 64 last year, including 16 cubs, animal rights activists said Thursday, heralding the strong revival of a population that had been threatened with extinction. "It's a record - never before have nine litters been detected in the Pyrenees since we started studying the bear population," the Pays de l'Ours (Bear C