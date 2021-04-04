CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that their new data suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus and do not get sick.Full Article
New CDC Report Says Vaccinated People are Unlikely to Suffer COVID-19 Infections
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
5pm KY COVID Travel Updates 04.05.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
GOVERNOR BESHEAR ANNOUNCED KENTUCKY IS FOLLOWING THE CDC'S LATEST TRAVEL GUIDANCE....
You might like
More coverage
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-16