Washington (AFP) April 4, 2021



NASA's Ingenuity mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of Mars in preparation for its first flight, the US space agency said. The ultra-light aircraft had been fixed to the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on the Red Planet on February 18. "MarsHelicopter touchdown confirmed!" NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted Saturday. "Its 293 million mile (471 m