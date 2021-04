Washington DC (UPI) Apr 7, 2021



Scientists found rat poison in the systems of 82% of the few hundred dead eagles examined for a multiyear survey between 2014 and 2018. The survey results, published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, are a reminder of the lurking threats that face even the most well-protected animals. "Generally, bald eagle populations have been thriving in the United States. This is great news