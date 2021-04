Greenbelt MD (SPX) Apr 08, 2021



NASA's OSIRIS-REx completed its last flyover of Bennu around 6 a.m. EDT (4 a.m. MDT) April 7 and is now slowly drifting away from the asteroid; however, the mission team will have to wait a few more days to find out how the spacecraft changed the surface of Bennu when it grabbed a sample of the asteroid. The OSIRIS-REx team added this flyby to document surface changes resulting from the To