Giant radio pulses from pulsars are hundreds of times more energetic than previously believed
Scientists using coordinated observations of the Crab pulsar in a number of frequencies, have discovered that the 'giant radio pulses' which it emits include an increase in x-ray emissions in addition to the radio and visible light emissions that had been previously observed. This finding, published in Science, implies that these pulses are hundreds of times more energetic than previously believed.Full Article