NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter to make first flight attempt on April 14
Published
Ingenuity Mars helicopter to fly no earlier than April 14, the delay in the attempt of first-flight was announced by NASA on Twitter.Full Article
Published
Ingenuity Mars helicopter to fly no earlier than April 14, the delay in the attempt of first-flight was announced by NASA on Twitter.Full Article
Washington DC (UPI) Apr 13, 2021
NASA has postponed the flight of the Mars helicopter Ingenuity, the first controlled..
The first ever flight on another planet has been delayed until at least 14 April, NASA has said, following the discovery of a..