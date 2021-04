Buenos Aires (AFP) April 10, 2021



Two rare white Bengal tigers from Argentina are due to arrive Saturday at a spacious sanctuary in the US state of Colorado in hopes of a "better quality of life," their space-challenged Eco-park in Buenos Aires said. Rhiano, a 14-year-old born in the Argentine capital's old zoo - later transformed into today's Eco-park - and Cleo, a 12-year-old originally from a Canadian zoo, were headed