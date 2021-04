St. John'S, Antigua And Barbuda (AFP) April 11, 2021



Ash covered much of the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent on Saturday, and the stench of sulphur filled the air after a series of eruptions from a volcano that had been quiet for decades. The thick dust was also on the move, traveling 175 kilometers (110 miles) to the east and starting to impact the neighboring island of Barbados. "Barbadians have been urged to stay indoors as thick plum