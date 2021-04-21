First Module of Russia's New Space Station to Be Ready for Launch in 2025, Roscosmos Announces

Moscow (Sputnik) Apr 21, 2021

The first module of Russia's new space station will be ready for launch in 2025, this will be the Science Power Module, originally intended for the International Space Station (ISS), Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin announced on Tuesday. In mid-April, the Russian Academy of Sciences announced that Russia would terminate its participation in the ISS

