Paris (AFP) April 23, 2021



Diesel car sales have plummeted in Europe in the first quarter of the year, representing only 23.2 percent of sales as opposed to 30 percent during the same period last year, according to data released Friday by car manufacturers. "Hybrid electric vehicles made up 18.4 percent of total passenger car sales in the EU, almost doubling their market share in a year," the European Automobile Manuf