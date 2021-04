Chernobyl, Ukraine (AFP) April 26, 2021



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged the international community to work together to guarantee global nuclear security and prevent a repeat of the Chernobyl disaster on the 35th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear accident. He made the comments during a trip to the Chernobyl exclusion zone, an area spanning a 30-kilometre (20-mile) radius around the nuclear power plant