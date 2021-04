Ouagadougou (AFP) April 27, 2021



Four people, including three Europeans and a Burkinabe, were missing after an anti-poaching patrol was attacked in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday, security and local sources said. The group - composed of soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters - was targeted in the Fada N'Gourma-Pama area, according to a local official, who added "the provisional toll reports three people injured, f