Washington DC (UPI) Apr 29, 2021



Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying an additional 60 Starlink Internet network satellites into space late Wednesday. The two-stage, 70-meter rocket lifted off at 11:44 p.m. EDT as scheduled from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Some nine minutes after liftoff, SpaceX recovered its first-stage Falcon 9 booster upon the football field-size d