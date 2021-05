Fairbanks AK (SPX) May 01, 2021



In August 2016 a massive storm on par with a Category 2 hurricane churned in the Arctic Ocean. The cyclone led to the third-lowest sea ice extent ever recorded. But what made the Great Arctic Cyclone of 2016 particularly appealing to scientists was the proximity of the Korean icebreaker Araon. For the first time ever, scientists were able to see exactly what happens to the ocean and sea ic