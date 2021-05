Washington (AFP) May 3, 2021



Verizon announced Monday it was selling faded internet stars Yahoo and AOL to a private equity firm for $5 billion, ending the online media ambitions of the telecoms giant. The deal with Apollo Global Management also includes the entire Verizon Media unit, including the advertising tech operations of the two brands. Verizon will retain a 10 percent stake in the company, which will be kno