Niamey (AFP) May 5, 2021



Niger's government said Wednesday that 15 of its soldiers were killed in a "terrorist attack" near the border with Mali, bringing to 31 the number of troops killed in four days. Niger's defence ministry said "heavily armed men" had attacked troops serving under the anti-jihadist Almahaou ("whirlwind") operation near the town of Banibangou in the Tillaberi region on Tuesday afternoon. Fou