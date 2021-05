Washington (AFP) May 11, 2021



US biotech firm Novavax on Monday said it had delayed plans to seek authorization for its Covid vaccine candidate, a setback for developing countries hoping the injection would soon be available. The company now hopes to file for authorization in the US and Europe in the third quarter of 2021, it said in a statement, sending shares tumbling 12 percent. Novavax's vaccine is key to the Cov