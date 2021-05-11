WHO lists COVID-19 strain from India as a ‘variant of concern

Digital Journal

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially labeled the strain of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in India as a “variant of concern” at a press briefing as estimates of new cases amount to over 366,000. “The pattern now is that one person in the family gets it, the whole family seems to get it. This is unlike the first […]

