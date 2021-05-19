NY attorney general investigating Trump Organization in 'criminal capacity'
Published
The Trump Organization is being investigated in a "criminal capacity" by the New York state attorney general's office.Full Article
Published
The Trump Organization is being investigated in a "criminal capacity" by the New York state attorney general's office.Full Article
The New York attorney general office’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which has been underway since 2019, will also..
In a statement, the New York state attorney general wrote, "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the..