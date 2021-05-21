Biden Tells Officials to Prepare for Climate Change's Impact on Economy
Published
A warming planet holds potential risks for home prices, investments, banking and other aspects of the global economy, the government said.Full Article
Published
A warming planet holds potential risks for home prices, investments, banking and other aspects of the global economy, the government said.Full Article
CNN’s Daniel Dale explains why Fox News and members of the GOP are falsely claiming President Joe Biden’s climate plan would..