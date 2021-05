Hong Kong (AFP) May 20, 2021



The first Hong Konger to be charged under Beijing's national security law can be tried without a jury, a senior judge said Thursday in a ruling that cements the financial hub's fast-changing legal traditions. Tong Ying-kit, 24, was charged with two crimes under the new law a day after it came into effect after he allegedly drove his motorbike into a group of police officers during a protest.