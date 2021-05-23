New government funding helps UK companies lead the way for future Moon missions

London, UK (SPX) May 21, 2021



In what will be the world's first commercial servicing of its kind, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), Inmarsat and MDA UK are among those who won contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA), worth just over 2 million pounds in total, to shape the infrastructure for future lunar exploration. NASA plans to return to the Moon by 2024 and, working with ESA and other partners, intends