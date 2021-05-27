Obsessive compulsive disorder linked to increased ischemic stroke risk later in life
Published
Adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were more than three times as likely as those without the disorder to have an ischemic stroke later in life. Adults with OCD should maintain a healthy lifestyle, including not smoking, exercising, and managing a healthy weight, to help prevent stroke. Health care professionals should closely monitor patients with OCD for increased risk of ischemic stroke.Full Article