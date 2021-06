Tunis (AFP) May 28, 2021



The Tunisian navy and coastguards on Friday intercepted over 260 migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, the defence ministry said. One group, consisting of 158 people from Tunisia and sub-Saharan Africa, was intercepted after leaving overnight Thursday to Friday from Sidi Mansour in the Sfax region, the ministry added. Another group, of 104 people from Tunisia, Morocco