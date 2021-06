Beijing (AFP) June 2, 2021



A herd of 15 wandering elephants on an epic trek through southwestern China have entered villages to gorge on crops, broken into barns and caused a million dollars of losses. Over the past week, the animals drained a water tank, helped themselves to a corn field, and guzzled supplies after crashing into a barn, state broadcaster CCTV said. It is unclear why the wild Asian elephants, a pr