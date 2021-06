Geneva (AFP) June 1, 2021



The World Health Organization on Tuesday approved the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use - the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light. The UN health agency signed off on the Beijing-based firm Sinovac's two-dose vaccine CoronaVac, which is already being deployed in several countries around the world. "I'm happy to announce that the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine has been