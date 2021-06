Charlottesville VA (SPX) Jun 02, 2021



The National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) has selected a contractor to develop a production-ready design and produce a prototype antenna for the Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA). NRAO officials signed an agreement with mtex antenna technology GmbH of Germany on May 27. The ngVLA, a powerful radio telescope with a total of 263 dish antennas distributed across North America, is