Hefei, China (XNA) Jun 02, 2021



On Friday, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, ran its experimental controllable nuclear fusion device and kept the plasma stable at a temperature of 120 million degrees C for 101 seconds and at 160 million C for 20 seconds. The previous record was 20 seconds at 100 C set by the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR), the Republic