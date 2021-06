New Haven CT (SPX) Jun 04, 2021



The biggest shark attack in history did not involve humans. A new study by Earth scientists from Yale and the College of the Atlantic has turned up a massive die-off of sharks roughly 19 million years ago. It came at a period in history when there were more than 10 times more sharks patrolling the world's oceans than there are today. For now, researchers don't know the cause of the shark d