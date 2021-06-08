Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is scheduled to join Blue Origin's first commercial flight into outer space with his brother Mark. The company is also auctioning one of the flight's seats to the public and is turning heads for the first tourism flight into space.Full Article
Jeff Bezos is Going to Space, Another Seat in the Rocket is Available for Bidding
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jeff Bezos Announces He Will Go to Space
Wibbitz Top Stories
Jeff Bezos Announces , He Will Go to Space.
Jeff Bezos Announces , He Will Go to Space.
In addition to Amazon,
Bezos..
Amazon's Bezos announces plan to take space trip
Reuters - Politics
More coverage
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to Begin Selling Tickets for Maiden Space Voyage
Wibbitz Top Stories
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to
Begin Selling Tickets for
Maiden Space Voyage .
On Thursday, Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight..