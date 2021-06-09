Using AI at the first line of defence for portable solar and battery powered security systems
Jun 09, 2021
Traditionally, security surveillance with closed-circuit television (CCTV) or IP camera systems have been deployed in commercial and residential buildings or city infrastructure, where there is ready access to power and internet connectivity. However, demand for surveillance has increased at unmanned infrastructure installations which are often in remote locations that don't have utility power o