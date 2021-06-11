Biden to announce mass vaccine donations as first overseas tour begins
Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom (AFP) June 9, 2021
Joe Biden triumphantly announced that "the United States is back!" as he kicked off his first overseas tour as US president, urging global collaboration and consensus to rebuild after Covid and reset diplomatic ties after the divisive isolation of the Trump era. His multilateral charm offensive began even before he touched down in England for a packed week that takes in a G7 leaders' meeting