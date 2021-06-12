Johns Hopkins: Global Count of COVID-19 Infections Tops 175 Million
Published
The US has recorded the most cases at 33.4 million, followed by India with 29. 3 million. Russia has recorded more than 5 million cases, according to HopkinsFull Article
Published
The US has recorded the most cases at 33.4 million, followed by India with 29. 3 million. Russia has recorded more than 5 million cases, according to HopkinsFull Article
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In the global race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, Africa is tragically at the back of the..