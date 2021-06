Paris (ESA) Jun 16, 2021



A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings, according to one of the three laws of robotics imagined by science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. On board humanity's only outpost in space, this obedience has turned into cooperation. Astronauts and robots are working together. The latest robot to service the International Space Station is the European Robotic Arm (ERA). This android au