Gaithersburg MD (SPX) Jun 16, 2021



Edgybees has been selected to participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Space Accelerator, a business support program for startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry. This opportunity will support Edgybees' efforts to deliver real-time, high-precision geo-tagging for aerial images and video that provide timely and accurate situational awareness for m