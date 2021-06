Brussels (AFP) June 15, 2021



US President Joe Biden and the EU agreed a long term truce in the 17-year-old Airbus-Boeing dispute Tuesday, as they try push past their own disputes and turn their focus to a rising China. Negotiated in marathon talks by EU and US officials, the truce was formalised in Biden's summit with European leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, who hosted him in Brussels. Von der Leyen