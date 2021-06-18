Delta COVID-19 Variant Spreads Across Indonesia, Killing At Least 5 Doctors, 1 Nurse

Indonesian authorities are struggling to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus infection after thousands of new cases were reported this week. Health care workers who have been vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine also contracted the virulent Delta variant.

