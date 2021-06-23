Two century-old Catholic churches on Indigenous land in southern British Columbia burned to the ground on Monday, Canada’s National Indigenous Peoples’ Day—roughly a month after the discovery of 215 unidentified graves near the old Kamloops Indian Residential School. The Vancouver Sun is reporting that Penticton South Okanagan RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda, said an officer […]Full Article
Two Catholic churches burn to ground on First Nations’ land
