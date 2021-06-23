No jury for first Hong Kong 'national security' trial as columnist arrested
Hong Kong (AFP) June 23, 2021
The first trial under Hong Kong's new national security law began on Wednesday without a jury, a watershed moment for the financial hub's fast-changing legal landscape. The opening of the closely-watched court case came as police also arrested a senior columnist from the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily under the same law. China's authoritarian leaders have used the law to stamp out d